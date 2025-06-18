Trump clash with Turker Carlson, insist Iran can never have a nuclear

United States president, Donald Trump has made it clear once again that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Trump turned his attention this time to prominent conservative commentator, Turker Carlson who critisized him about the ongoing feud between Iran and Israel.

Turker Carlson criticized Trump’s support for Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran, arguing that U.S. involvement contradicts the America First principle of avoiding foreign wars.

In his newsletter titled “This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War,” Carlson accused Trump of being complicit in Israel’s attacks.

He cited years of U.S. funding and weapons support to Israel, which Trump highlighted on Truth Social.

Carlson warned that U.S. involvement could lead to a broader Middle East conflict, potentially derailing Trump’s presidency and America’s global influence.

Trump as expected, responded to the news and made it known that the policy, America First includes not allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.