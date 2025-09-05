Trump clears way to deport more than 250,000 Venezuelans

The Trump administration has announced plans to end the temporary protection status designation assigned to as many as 256,000 Venezuelans, paving the way for their deportation.

Former US President Joe Biden issued two TPS orders for Venezuelans, the first in 2021 and a second in 2023, providing eligible migrants with work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.

The temporary protection status is generally available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary event, but Trump has ruled that Venezuela no longer meets those requirements.

‘Weighing public safety, national security, migration factors, immigration policy, economic considerations, and foreign policy, it’s clear that allowing Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is not in America’s best interest,’ a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Given Venezuela’s substantial role in driving irregular migration and the clear magnet effect created by Temporary Protected Status, maintaining or expanding TPS for Venezuelan nationals directly undermines the Trump Administration’s efforts to secure our southern border and manage migration effectively.’

The TPS designation will expire on September 10, giving the more than 256,000 Venezuelans living in the United States under TPS status just seven days to begin arrangements to leave the country.

However, ‘the termination will come into effect 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice,’ DHS said.

In addition to the 256,000 Venezuelans under TPS that are impacted, the 3728 pending new applications for TPS will be terminated, along with 102,935 pending renewal applications.

Trump first took steps toward removing the protection for Venezuelans against deportation in February, less than a month after he returned to the White House.

At the time, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, ordered the TPS status extended to Venezuelans to be removed arguing that their presence in the U.S. is ‘contrary to the national interest.’

However, a judge in California blocked Noem’s action calling it ‘predicated on negative stereotypes’ and unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court later granted the federal government permission to proceed with deportations.