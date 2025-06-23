Trump contradicts JD Vance by pushing for ‘regime change’ in Iran

Donald Trump on Sunday contradicted U.S. Vice President JD Vance by suggesting the potential for “regime change” in Iran.

Trump over the weekend brought up the issue following a bombing of three nuclear sites in the Middle Eastern nation.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform. He then added, “MIGA!!!”

The comments come “just hours after Vance goes on the Sunday shows saying that the U.S. isn’t interested in a regime change,” according to veteran reporter Jake Sherman.