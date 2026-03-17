Trump declares break with NATO support, calls alliance a ‘one-way street’



US President Donald Trump said the United States no longer seeks or expects military assistance from NATO allies in operations related to the Middle East, following reluctance among several member states to participate in securing maritime routes near the Strait of Hormuz.





Posting on Truth Social, Trump criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, saying many allies had indicated they did not want to become involved in military operations targeting Iran despite broad concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.





Trump argued that the alliance had effectively become a “one-way street,” where Washington spends hundreds of billions of dollars on defense commitments, yet receives little support when requesting cooperation from its partners.





He added that the United States does not require military assistance from any country, specifically mentioning partners such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea.





The remarks reflect growing tensions between Washington and its traditional security partners as divisions deepen over potential military actions in the Middle East.