Trump declares war on GOP lawmaker over Iran criticism

On Sunday, Donald Trump had a massive meltdown on a far-right conservative member of the House who is refusing to fall in line and approve of the surprise bombing of Iran.

Sunday morning Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) appeared on “Face the Nation,” and ripped into his own party by stating, “AIPAC is very persuasive. For instance, the Israeli lobby in Congress, if you look at my colleagues’ feeds now, they all look the same. They’re all tweeting the same message that we’ve got to support Israel and we’ve got to do this.”

That apparently, did not sit well with Trump who launched such a scathing and vicious attack on a GOP lawmaker he once endorsed that he repeated himself while excommunicating Massie from the MAGA movement.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be. He’s a simple minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get. Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration. We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran.”

Trump was not done and repeated, “Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be. He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN. Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue! He’ll undoubtedly vote against the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that.”

“MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!” he ranted before noting, “The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”