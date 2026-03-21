President Trump Defends Decisive Action Against Iran: ‘We Are Decimating Them—It’s About Time’





On the South Lawn today, President Trump fielded a direct question from a reporter about potential additional U.S. troop deployments to the Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury.





Reporter: “Are you deploying additional troops to the region for deterrence or to optimize your operational capabilities?”





President Trump: “I would say this, that if I told you the answer to that question, my military people wouldn’t be very happy—but we have a lot of troops, we have unlimited ammunition, we have the greatest equipment in the world, and we are decimating Iran. It’s about time, and frankly, it should have been done long before me.”