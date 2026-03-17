Trump Defends Iranian Protesters: Regime Threats and Mass Killings Make Uprising Impossible Right Now





President Trump delivered a blunt reality check when asked why Iranians aren’t rising up against their government amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military pressure.





A reporter pressed: “Iranians aren’t rising up like you asked, what’s up with that?”



Trump responded firmly: “They put out statements that if you protest, you will be shot and killed. The protestors have no guns.”





He continued: “It’s very hard for them to protest. I fully understand it.”



“They killed 32,000 protestors, at least. We think the number’s much higher than that.”





“Who were greatly enthusiastic and wanted to see a change… think of it. Shot and killed much more than 32,000. Now they put out a notice ‘we’re going to shoot and kill any protestor.’ And protestors don’t have guns.”



“I can fully understand why they’re not doing it.”





The President’s candid remarks highlight the brutal reality facing ordinary Iranians under the mullahs’ iron-fisted rule. The regime has a long history of slaughtering dissenters and now openly threatens to gun down anyone who dares take to the streets unarmed.





Iranians aren’t cowering—they’re smart. Many are heeding guidance from Trump, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, and Israeli leadership to stay sheltered and safe until the moment is right, especially as U.S. and allied operations like Epic Fury degrade the regime’s ability to terrorize its own people.





This isn’t weakness; it’s strategy. The evil theocrats have already proven they’ll rape, torture, and murder even medical workers who help the wounded. Protesters know the score: wait for the regime’s military backbone to crack, then rise when victory is within reach.





Trump’s words cut through media spin: regime change in Iran is coming, but it won’t be rushed into a bloodbath against defenseless civilians. Patience and precision will finish the job the mullahs fear most—freedom for the Iranian people.