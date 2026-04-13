Trump Delivers Blunt Warning to Iran: Approach the Blockade and Your Fast Attack Boats Get Blown Away



President Trump just laid down the law in the Strait of Hormuz.





Any Iranian fast attack ship that dares approach the U.S. Navy’s new blockade of Iranian ports will be destroyed on sight, using the same quick and brutal tactics the Navy already employs against drug-running boats at sea.





“We’ve sunk 158 of their ships already,” Trump made clear. “They know what happens when they test us.”





The blockade kicked in today after marathon ceasefire talks in Pakistan collapsed with no deal. U.S. Central Command is now enforcing strict controls on all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas. Ships passing through the strait between non-Iranian ports can still transit, but Iran’s economic lifeline is effectively shut down.





This move hits hard. Nearly 90 percent of Iran’s trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for much of the world’s oil supply. With the regime already reeling from earlier strikes and losses, the pressure is on to stop funding terror and come back to the table on America’s terms.

