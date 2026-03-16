President Trump Delivers Tough Warning to Iran: Mining the Strait of Hormuz Is Suicide





In a no-nonsense press conference today, President Donald Trump made clear that any attempt by Iran to mine the Strait of Hormuz would be an act of self-destruction for the regime. “That’s a big negative for them if they do it,” he declared. “It’s a form of suicide.”





The United States has already taken decisive action, destroying Iran’s mine-laying fleet—including reports of over 30 vessels taken out—to keep this vital chokepoint open. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows through these waters, and disruptions threaten American energy security and global markets.





Trump revealed he is building a multinational naval coalition, reaching out to about seven nations to contribute warships and secure safe passage. “Numerous countries have told me they’re on the way,” he said, adding that some show strong enthusiasm while others—longtime U.S. allies we’ve protected for decades—hesitate. He stressed that those who benefit most from open shipping lanes must step up.





This comes after weeks of U.S. and allied strikes that have crippled Iran’s military capabilities, leaving Tehran desperate and lashing out.

The message from the White House is unmistakable: America will not allow radical forces to hold the world’s energy hostage. Free navigation will be defended, with or without full partner support—but partners who drag their feet risk America’s future goodwill.