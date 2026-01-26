📢 Breaking: TRUMP DEMANDS DEM LEADERS COOPERATE AS MINNESOTA RIOTS ERUPT



Minneapolis is burning again, and the same Democrat leaders who let it spiral in 2020 are standing there shrugging while federal officers get tackled in the street.





This time, anti-ICE rioters formed an “autonomous zone,” drove police out, and turned a U.S. city into a playground for radicals.





Trump’s response?



He didn’t mince words.



He demanded Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and every blue-city boss stop playing politics and start cooperating with federal law enforcement to restore order and protect Americans.





Meanwhile, Congress got a clear marching order too: Trump is calling on them to “immediately pass Legislation to END Sanctuary Cities.





” Democrats call these places “sanctuaries,” but out on the actual streets, the only people feeling protected are criminals and activists who know local politicians will look the other way.





According to federal reports, Border Patrol shot Alex Jeffrey Pretti after he pulled a gun on agents — and instead of waiting for facts, professional agitators instantly used it as a pretext to riot.





Fires, attacks on ICE, police run out, and a viral clip of a federal officer tackled by a mob while the same crowd claims to be resisting “fascism. ” Corporate media sanitizes it all as “clashes” and “unrest,” but if this were January 6 footage, they’d call it an insurrection and demand life sentences.