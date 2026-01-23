Trump did not invite me to join ‘board of peace’ & I’m happy to be in SA — says Ramaphosa:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained why he has not attended this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, citing other priorities as the reason he skipped the gathering he has traditionally attended before.

•Speaking in Boksburg on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he was currently busy with preparations for ANC and Cabinet engagements as well as the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

•Ramaphosa said that despite his absence, he and the country would be ‘well represented’ at the forum.

•Ramaphosa also touched on not being invited to join Donald Trump’s newly formed, U.S.-led ‘Board of Peace’ initiative.

•Trump invited over 50 world leaders to join.

“I’ve not been invited by President Donald Trump about this board of directors for peace, so, me I’m not even looking at my inbox. I’ve not been invited, so I’m happy to be here [in South Africa],” Ramaphosa said.

“I didn’t go to Davos because we are preparing for the ANC Lekgotla, the Cabinet Lekgotla, and SONA. All those tasks are quite engaging…”

(Photo credit: Bloomberg)