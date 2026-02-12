Trump embarrasses  Netanyahu as US pushes diplomacy over War  against Iran

Trump embarrasses Netanyahu as US pushes diplomacy over War



Donald Trump has reportedly resisted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s calls for immediate military action against Iran, favouring negotiations with Tehran instead.





The position emerged after a high-stakes White House meeting, even as the United States continues reinforcing its military presence in the Gulf.





Trump later posted on Truth Social indicating talks should come first, while warning Iran there would be consequences if negotiations fail.





War lord Netanyahu, however, emphasised Israel’s security concerns and the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme, highlighting clear divisions between the two allies on how to confront Tehran.





With US–Iran discussions resuming in Oman and warships moving into position, the region faces a delicate moment balanced between diplomacy and possible escalation.