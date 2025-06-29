Trump explains what GOP lawmakers can learn from Dems

Donald Trump on Saturday night lamented that Republicans don’t do things like Democrats.

Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend, first lobbing an attack at Democrats without naming them specifically.

“Republicans must remember that they are fighting against a very evil, corrupt and, in many ways, incompetent (Policywise!) group of people, who would rather see our Country ‘go down in flames’ than do the right thing and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote. “The Democrats would LOVE to see the Biggest Tax Hike in History (68%!), No Border Spending (Open Borders!), and a weak, underfunded Military, so we wouldn’t be able to do things like we did just one week ago in Iran.”

Trump then said, “We gave the Dems a Debt Extension because it was the right thing to do, but they won’t do it for us,” before delving into how he thinks the Republicans can learn from the opposing side.

“The one thing they do have is an ability to stick together, and vote as one group (They don’t have GRANDSTANDERS!). They also have House and Senate Rules that give Great Power to their Leaders – Committee Chairmanships, etc.,” Trump wrote. “Republicans don’t have that, have never been able to get it, BUT THEY SHOULD!”

He concluded, “What we do have is wonderful people and phenomenal Policy, and that should win Elections every single time!”