BREAKING: Trump exposed for badmouthing Vance over Iran war skepticism



Cracks are forming inside the Trump White House over the Iran war, and according to new reporting, the frustration is coming straight from the top. President Trump has been making dismissive, irritated comments about Vice President JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, grumbling privately that neither has shown enough enthusiasm for the military campaign against Iran.





White House sources told the outlet Zeteo that Trump has been knocking both figures behind closed doors, with aides reportedly caught off guard that members of his own inner circle aren’t rallying behind the war effort the way he expected.





Vance, who built his political brand in part on opposing foreign military entanglements, was reportedly a skeptical voice inside the White House in the days leading up to the February 28 strikes against Iran. He had previously written in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Trump “won’t recklessly send Americans to fight overseas” and praised that restraint as a core selling point of the 2024 ticket. Now, with bombs having already fallen and gas prices climbing, his public silence on the matter appears to be speaking volumes.





Officials who spoke to Politico confirmed that Vance raised concerns before the strikes and has not been defending the war on television or social media with anything resembling his usual intensity. One official said Vance “just opposes” the conflict and was genuinely worried about the mission’s prospects. The operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” has not achieved its stated goal of regime change in Iran, leaving the administration with little to show for a war it started.





Despite the reported tension, other White House officials insisted the relationship between Trump and Vance remains strong, and the White House called the story “totally false.”

Vance’s office echoed that denial, calling the report “laughably false” and attacking the credibility of the outlet that published it. But the fact that both the president’s office and the vice president’s office felt compelled to issue separate denials in the same news cycle is not exactly the picture of a unified front.





Trump has since tapped Vance to lead peace talks with Iran in Pakistan, a mission many analysts consider a near-impossible task given the current state of the conflict.

What is not in dispute is that Trump launched a war his own vice president reportedly opposed, it has not gone according to plan, gas prices are rising, and the president is now privately venting about the man who stood beside him on the campaign trail and told voters there would be no new foreign wars.