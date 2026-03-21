Trump Eyes Deploying “Thousands of Ground Troops” to Invade Iran, Seize Uranium Facilities

Trump Eyes Deplo

ying “Thousands of Ground Troops” to Invade Iran, Seize Uranium Facilities





A move that could redefine the trajectory of the conflict is now under close watch, as reports indicate that Donald Trump is considering deploying several thousand ground troops directly into Iranian territory.





The proposed operation goes beyond airstrikes, focusing on the “seizure” of key strategic assets — including major port cities, islands in the Persian Gulf, as well as uranium stockpiles and critical energy infrastructure aimed at forcing Tehran into submission.





Notably, the strategy emphasizes a “limited but precise” military approach, avoiding a full-scale war like those seen in Iraq or Afghanistan, instead targeting high-value objectives with concentrated force.





However, analysts warn that if U.S. boots step onto Iranian soil, it could trigger a wider regional conflict, potentially pulling the entire Middle East into a new phase of instability.





This is no longer just a bilateral issue it’s a potential global flashpoint.