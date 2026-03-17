Trump Fires Back at Macron: “He’ll Be Out of Office Very Soon”



President Trump didn’t hold back when asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to join a U.S.-led task force to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing hostilities with Iran.





A reporter pressed Trump on Macron’s fresh statement that France “will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context” and would only consider a defensive mission once calm returns.





Trump’s response was classic and direct:



Reporter: “[French] President Macron has just said in the last hour that he will never join a task force in the Strait of Hormuz until hostilities are finished.”





Trump: “Who said that?”



Reporter: “President Macron. What’s your reaction to that, sir?”



Trump: “Well, he’ll be out of office very soon. We’ll have to see. I don’t know.”





The sharp comeback highlights the growing divide between Washington and European allies reluctant to dive into military action while tensions remain high. Trump has repeatedly called for nations to step up and help reopen the vital shipping lane, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil flows, after Iran’s actions have driven up prices and threatened energy security.





While Macron pushes for de-escalation and talks first, Trump is focused on decisive action to protect American interests and global trade. His no-nonsense reply sends a clear message: weakness won’t be tolerated, and allies dragging their feet may not last long in the face of real leadership.