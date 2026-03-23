BREAKING: Trump gives pathetic excuses after getting called out for lying about negotiations with Iran!





Donald Trump stood at the airport this morning and tried to explain away his earlier claim of “very good and productive conversations” with Iran to end the war. Iran’s foreign ministry said no such talks took place.





Asked about Iran calling him out for lying, Trump attempted to quip: “They’re going to have to get themselves better public relations people,” perhaps not understanding that other governments actually tell the truth;





He name-dropped “Mr. Kushner and “Mr. Witkoff” as the negotiators who supposedly had the “very, very strong” talks, claiming they went “perfectly” and could “end it very, very substantially.”





Trump also said Iran “very much wants to make a deal,” “we’d like to make a deal, too,” and insisted the discussions happened yesterday and went into the evening.





Iran’s foreign ministry has repeatedly denied any direct talks with the U.S., saying only regional countries are trying to reduce tensions. Tehran called Trump’s claims a face-saving retreat after his 48-hour ultimatum to bomb power plants failed to force the Strait of Hormuz open.





This is Trump at his most frantic: inventing “strong talks” and “major points of agreement” and digging into rhetorical tropes to pretend he’s winning, while the illegal war he started continues to spiral into chaos. – Occupy Democrats