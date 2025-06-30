Trump gives update on his relationship with Elon Musk after public fall out

US President Donald Trump has given an update on his relationship with Elon Musk after their public fallout.

Trump revealed he’s had little contact with the world’s richest man since he departed the administration earlier this month and tried to blow up Trump’s landmark bill on his way out the door.

‘I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy,’ Trump answered diplomatically when asked about their relationship on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures.

Trump’s remarks came just a day after Musk reignited the feud on Saturday by again weighing in on Trump’s $2.8trillion spending bill.

‘The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,’ Musk wrote. ‘Utterly insane and destructive.’

But Trump didn’t acknowledge the latest comments on Sunday, instead opting to offer muted praise for his former ally.

‘He’s a smart guy,’ Trump said. ‘I know he’s going to do well always. He actually campaigned with me… in the end, he got upset and that just wasn’t appropriate.’

Musk launched an extraordinary attack on Trump and his bill via X after his work with DOGE dried up.

The billionaire SpaceX founder accused Trump of being ‘in the Epstein files’, and said Trump could not have won the 2024 presidential election without him.

But Trump has repeatedly suggested Musk was more upset with his decision to roll back a Biden-era electric vehicle mandate which would have encouraged an uptick in Tesla purchases.

‘The EV mandate is a tough thing for him,’ Trump said of Musk on Sunday. ‘I don’t want everybody to have to have an electric car.

‘I campaigned on choice – gasoline, hybrid. I love the electric cars, I think it’s fantastic, but not everybody wants that.’

Musk had spent the start of the year slashing the federal government’s programs through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but saw the $150 billion he claimed to have saved wiped out by the spending increases in Trump’s bill.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the time, said: ‘This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted.’