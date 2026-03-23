President Trump Grants Iran Five-Day Reprieve on Energy Strikes Amid Claimed Breakthrough Talks





President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has ordered the U.S. military to postpone all strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran over the past two days.





Trump stated the discussions, involving major points of agreement, offer a path toward a “complete and total resolution” to the ongoing conflict, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the pause is conditional on continued progress in the talks.





Iran’s government swiftly denied any negotiations are underway, calling Trump’s claims baseless and insisting no back-channel or direct discussions have occurred.





The announcement triggered immediate market relief, with U.S. stocks surging, oil prices dropping sharply, and investor sentiment improving temporarily after weeks of escalation that crippled global energy flows.





Trump reiterated America’s dominant position, pointing to prior devastating U.S. and allied operations that destroyed much of Iran’s missile launchers, naval forces, and air defenses. He warned that failure to reach a deal would bring overwhelming force.





This tactical delay provides breathing room for diplomacy while preserving maximum pressure on a severely weakened Iranian regime already reeling from sustained military setbacks.