Trump gushes about Putin after his ‘happy birthday’ phone call

Donald Trump says Putin called him “to very nicely wish [him] a Happy Birthday.”

Trump on Saturday took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to spill the details about a purported call with the Russian leader.

“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday,” Trump wrote, adding, “but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well.”

“We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week,” Trump added. “He is doing the planned prisoner swaps – large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides.”

Trump concluded:

“The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”