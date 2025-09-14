Trump has signed an Executive Order  to impose new consequences on any country that wrongfully detain American citizens abroad

BREAKING NEWS



President Trump has signed an Executive Order taking unprecedented action to impose new consequences on any country that wrongfully detain American citizens abroad.





“Do not wrongfully detain Americans, or you will face HARSH consequences,”US Embassy in Zambia has announced.





This dramatic memo comes shortly after An American based Zambian who holds American citizenship Ethel Chisano was recently arrested in Zambia for allegedly criticizing the President, upon landing at the airport in Lusaka when she visited for her mother’s funeral.