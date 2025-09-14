Trump has signed an Executive Order  to impose new consequences on any country that wrongfully detain American citizens abroad

BREAKING NEWS
President Trump has signed an Executive Order taking unprecedented action to impose new consequences on any country that wrongfully detain American citizens abroad.
“Do not wrongfully detain Americans, or you will face HARSH consequences,”US Embassy in Zambia has announced.
This dramatic memo comes shortly after An American based Zambian who holds American citizenship Ethel Chisano was recently arrested in Zambia for allegedly criticizing the President, upon landing at the airport in Lusaka when she visited for her mother’s funeral.
Ethel will be released soon. She did not commit any crime. You can not expect everyone to worship an oppressive dictator. It just will not happen, especially when that dictator is a incompetent, corrupt, and a big liar. As I said the other day, if Ethel is not released, the USA will squash the dictator. They will even freeze all dirty bank accounts in Panama. Do not play with fire. Let us see if the dictator has balls to play chicken with Trump. He is grossly overestimating himself. There will be no kwenyu in this fight against the USA.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.