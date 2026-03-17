Trump Hugs the B-2 Bomber Model Like It’s Family – Classic Trump Moment Goes Viral





President Trump brought the house down during yesterday’s White House briefing with a hilarious display of pure enthusiasm for American military might. While touting the success of recent B-2 strikes that hammered Iran’s nuclear ambitions and set their program back hard, he couldn’t resist grabbing the scale model on the table





“These gorgeous B-2 bombers — give me that bomber, Andrew. Let me just hug that little sucker — give me that bomber over there!”



He snatches it, holds it up proudly.





“This looks small, but in person, it’s really big!”



The room erupts in laughs as Trump beams, turning what could have been a dry recap into vintage Trump showmanship.