Trump: Iran War Will Last ‘As Long As Necessary,’ U.S. Way Ahead of Schedule



President Trump delivered a blunt update on the ongoing conflict with Iran, brushing aside media narratives and projecting confidence in American military progress.





Speaking to reporters on March 13, 2026, Trump responded to a question about the war’s duration with characteristic directness:





“It’ll be as long as it’s necessary. We’re way ahead of schedule. We’re doing unbelievably well. You read some of the fake news — it’s like, oh they’re doing wonderfully! They’re not doing wonderfully. They’re doing the opposite! We’re knocking the hell out of them. Our military — unbelievable. We’re way, way ahead.”





The President’s remarks come amid intensified U.S. strikes on Iranian military targets, including recent operations against facilities on Kharg Island. Trump emphasized that American forces have maintained a decisive edge while rejecting calls for more expansive targeting of oil infrastructure.





Supporters see the statement as proof of strong, no-nonsense leadership that refuses to be hemmed in by pessimistic press coverage or arbitrary timelines. Critics, meanwhile, point to shifting messages from earlier promises of a swift resolution.





Either way, the message from the White House is clear: the mission continues until the job is finished, on America’s terms.