BREAKING: Trump is facing bipartisan backlash after easing oil sanctions on Russia and Iran, a move that could send billions to two of America’s top adversaries.





According to The New York Times, lawmakers in both parties are warning that the decision, made as the White House tries to contain energy price spikes tied to the war with Iran, is undercutting years of pressure on Moscow and Tehran.





The criticism is coming from both Republicans and Democrats. GOP lawmakers like Chuck Grassley, Roger Wicker, and Jerry Moran have all raised alarms, while Democrats including Jack Reed and Chris Murphy say Trump is effectively putting money into the hands of countries the U.S. is actively confronting.





The administration says the move is temporary and necessary to stabilize global oil markets and prevent even higher gas prices at home.

But even some Republicans defending Trump have admitted they are uneasy with the decision, and critics say the policy looks like a major retreat from the “maximum pressure” approach Trump once championed.





Bottom line: Trump is now being accused by members of both parties of helping bankroll Russia and Iran at the exact moment he claims to be standing tough against them.