Trump is left reeling after the New York Times reveals that Iran’s attacks have bombed EVERY American military base in the Middle East so badly they are “virtually uninhabitable!”





Thanks to the Trump administration’s criminal lack of preparation and shocking understimation of Iran’s military capabilities, the US military is now working remotely in the Middle East, putting civilians in danger as they work out of hotels and makeshift operations centers in civilian areas.





“The result, according to current and former military officials, is a war that is much harder to prosecute.”





The Times reports that “many of the 13 military bases in the region used by American troops are all but uninhabitable, with the ones in Kuwait, which is next door to Iran, suffering perhaps the most damage.”





Iranian officials have even accused the U.S. military of using civilians as human shields by putting American troops in hotels.



This is sure to prompt another furious tirade from Donald Trump who we now know is not getting the full picture of just how badly this war is going for him and is instead just getting a highlight reel of war porn, watching our tax dollars blow things up for two minutes every day.





This is a perfect demonstration of the blind hubris of the Trump administration. After two decades of watching America uncontestedly bomb the poorest people in the world, Trump and Hegseth couldn’t even conceive of an enemy with a sophisticated military and able to fight back, despite all the evidence to the contrary.





They took no preparations, expected no reprisals. They didn’t evacuate anyone from the Middle East until AFTER the war had started. They didn’t bother to prepare for drones.





They attacked Iran because they are cowards and bullies, thinking that they could impose their will on Iran by simply killing one old man.





They were very, very, wrong, and now they’ve started a fire they cannot put out with lies and bombs.