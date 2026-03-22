Breaking News : Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz, Warns of Strikes on Major Power Infrastructure

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding the immediate and unconditional reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz without any threats to international shipping.

According to verified reports, Trump warned that failure to comply within the specified timeframe would result in direct US military action targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure. He specifically stated that the United States would strike and “obliterate” Iranian power plants, beginning with the largest facility first.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most crucial energy corridors, responsible for the transit of a significant portion of global oil supplies. Any disruption to this route has immediate implications for international energy markets and global economic stability.

Iran has not yet issued an official response to the ultimatum, but previous statements from Iranwian leadership have indicated that any external military action would be met with retaliation, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.

The situation remains highly volatile as the deadline approaches, with global powers closely monitoring developments in one of the most sensitive geopolitical flashpoints.

Source: Reuters, NDTV, Fox News