Trump Issues Blunt Warning to NATO “Very Bad Future” Awaits Unless Allies Help Open Strait of Hormuz; Ex-NATO





Chief Does Not Rule Out Alliance Collapse During His Term

In a sharp escalation of transatlantic tensions amid the ongoing Iran conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that NATO faces a “very bad future” if member states fail to assist in reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route disrupted by Iranian actions.





Speaking in an exclusive interview, Trump demanded that key allies including those heavily reliant on Gulf oil shipments contribute warships or support to secure the strait, stating that beneficiaries must step up or risk severe consequences for the alliance. “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” he told the Financial Times.





This comes as oil prices surge and global shipping faces major disruptions.



Adding to the uncertainty, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a March 14 interview with CBC News explicitly stated he does not rule out the complete collapse of the alliance during Trump’s current presidential term.

Stoltenberg noted there are “no guarantees” NATO will survive, citing ongoing frustrations over defense spending and U.S. commitment, while urging European nations to rapidly increase investments to 5% of GDP.

These developments highlight deepening rifts within NATO at a time of heightened geopolitical crisis.



Sources: Financial Times, Reuters, The Guardian, New York Post, Associated Press, The Independent, and CBC News.