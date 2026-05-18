Trump Issues Stark New Warning to Iran: “The Clock Is Ticking”



Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Iran with a new warning posted on Truth Social, declaring:





“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”





The remarks come as tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and regional security continue intensifying following stalled negotiations and growing military activity across the Middle East.





The warning is being interpreted by analysts as one of Trump’s strongest public signals yet that Washington could support harsher economic, military, or strategic measures if Tehran refuses to move toward a new agreement.





Reports indicate Trump recently held discussions with senior U.S. officials and also spoke with Israeli leadership amid concerns over the future of negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz crisis, and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





The statement has already triggered intense global reactions, with observers warning that rhetoric between Washington and Tehran is moving into increasingly dangerous territory.