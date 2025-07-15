US President, Donald Trump joked about signing an executive order to rename soccer “football” in the United States, aligning with global usage, during remarks at the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.

Speaking with DAZN at MetLife Stadium, where Chelsea FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain in what he described as “a bit of an upset,”

Trump lit up when a reporter floated the idea. “I think we could do that,” he quipped.

Trump attended the match with First Lady Melania Trump at the invitation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a longtime friend.

Infantino has previously praised Trump for championing FIFA’s global tournaments and for offering the US as host for both men’s World Cups, with the 2026 final set to take place at the same stadium in New Jersey.

During the interview, Trump spoke broadly about America’s resurgence, linking the country’s improving global standing to his hopes for soccer’s growth.

“[The US] is doing very well on the political stage, on the financial stage. I was just in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE — all the leaders said a year ago your country was dead, and now it’s the hottest country in the world,” Trump said. “It’s really hot. And I think the soccer is going to be hot here too.”

He also shared his belief that international sports, especially soccer, can build bridges. “It’s about unity, a lot of getting together, a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”

Trump teased that FIFA had to craft a new Club World Cup trophy after Infantino left the original in the Oval Office earlier this year, joking it conveniently matched his gold-accented décor.

Asked to name his “GOAT” from FIFA’s legendary roster, Trump picked Brazilian icon Pelé, recalling that he was lucky enough to see him play when he was “a young guy,” a memory he still treasures.