President Trump just announced the U.S. is CLEARING OUT the Strait of Hormuz:



“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others.

Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves. Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil.“





“Their longtime “Leaders” are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!”



“The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with…they love saying that Iran is “winning” when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!”





“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may “bunk” into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea.”