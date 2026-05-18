🚨 TRUMP JUST FROZE $14 BILLION IN TAIWAN ARMS SALES AND CALLED IT A “BARGAINING CHIP” WITH CHINA. HERE ARE HIS EXACT WORDS. 🚨





On Air Force One leaving Beijing — Trump’s exact quotes:



“I haven’t approved it yet. It depends on China. It is a very good negotiating chip for us. It’s a lot of weapons.”





“China is a very, very powerful, big country. That’s a very small island. It’s 59 miles from China. We’re 9,500 miles away. That’s a little bit of a difficult problem.”



“Taiwan would be very smart to cool it a little bit.”





“They stole our semiconductor industry for years.”



“I’m not looking for somebody to go independent. I want them to cool down.”



“The last thing we need right now is a war that’s 9,500 miles away.”





Now here’s the context:



Taiwan just signed a $250 billion US investment pledge. Built TSMC factories in Arizona. Did everything Washington asked.



A bipartisan group of US senators had written to Trump before the trip: “American support for Taiwan is not up for negotiation.”





Trump negotiated with it anyway.



Brookings Institution: “Trump’s instinct to avoid war is sound. His approach of placating Xi’s preferences is dangerous.”



Marco Rubio told NBC: US policy toward Taiwan is “unchanged.”





Then Trump called the arms deal a bargaining chip on live television.



Taiwan produces 90% of the world’s most advanced chips.



America called it theft.





Then used their defense as leverage.



Every US ally on earth is watching this. →



Follow for daily updates before the media catches up 👆