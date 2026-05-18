TRUMP JUST FROZE $14 BILLION IN TAIWAN ARMS SALES AND CALLED IT A “BARGAINING CHIP” WITH CHINA. HERE ARE HIS EXACT WORDS

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🚨 TRUMP JUST FROZE $14 BILLION IN TAIWAN ARMS SALES AND CALLED IT A “BARGAINING CHIP” WITH CHINA. HERE ARE HIS EXACT WORDS. 🚨



On Air Force One leaving Beijing — Trump’s exact quotes:

“I haven’t approved it yet. It depends on China. It is a very good negotiating chip for us. It’s a lot of weapons.”



“China is a very, very powerful, big country. That’s a very small island. It’s 59 miles from China. We’re 9,500 miles away. That’s a little bit of a difficult problem.”

“Taiwan would be very smart to cool it a little bit.”


“They stole our semiconductor industry for years.”

“I’m not looking for somebody to go independent. I want them to cool down.”

“The last thing we need right now is a war that’s 9,500 miles away.”



Now here’s the context:

Taiwan just signed a $250 billion US investment pledge. Built TSMC factories in Arizona. Did everything Washington asked.

A bipartisan group of US senators had written to Trump before the trip: “American support for Taiwan is not up for negotiation.”



Trump negotiated with it anyway.

Brookings Institution: “Trump’s instinct to avoid war is sound. His approach of placating Xi’s preferences is dangerous.”

Marco Rubio told NBC: US policy toward Taiwan is “unchanged.”



Then Trump called the arms deal a bargaining chip on live television.

Taiwan produces 90% of the world’s most advanced chips.

America called it theft.



Then used their defense as leverage.

Every US ally on earth is watching this. →

Follow for daily updates before the media catches up 👆

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