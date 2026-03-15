BREAKING: Trump just invited China to send warships to protect the waterway China is using to replace the dollar. Read his Truth Social post carefully. It is the most strategically loaded sentence of the war.





“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated.”





The invitation is a trap. Every possible Chinese response damages China.



If Beijing sends warships, it legitimises an American-led coalition, subordinates Chinese naval power to US command architecture, and abandons its diplomatic neutrality with Iran, the country currently offering China yuan-only passage through the Strait that everyone else is locked out of. China loses its shadow fleet advantage, its discounted Iranian crude, and its CIPS leverage in a single deployment.





If Beijing refuses, it confirms what Washington wants the world to see: that China is willing to let the global economy burn rather than contribute to the security of the waterway that carries 45% of its own crude imports. Every nation paying $96 a barrel while China pays less through yuan-settled shadow fleet deliveries will note who showed up and who did not. The free-rider narrative writes itself, and America writes the next chapter of dollar dominance with it.





Trump named six countries. Five are allies or partners: Japan is signing Golden Dome in five days, France operates from Djibouti, the UK from Bahrain, South Korea has direct Hormuz energy exposure. Their participation is expected. China’s participation is the question, and the question is the weapon.





While 16 million barrels of Iranian crude have transited to China since 28 February through shadow tankers settling in yuan, while CIPS processed $24.5 trillion in 2025 at 43% growth, while Iran offered to reopen the Strait exclusively for yuan cargo, Trump posted a sentence that forces China to choose between its shadow economy and its public legitimacy.





The post also contains an admission that no briefing has delivered. “We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are.” The President of the United States just acknowledged that total military victory does not equal total waterway security. Iran’s military is destroyed. The coastline is not. A defeated nation with a 33-kilometre shoreline, $500 mines, and $20,000 drones can deny passage through the world’s most important chokepoint indefinitely because the weapons of denial are cheaper than the weapons of dominance.





“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline.” Bomb the coast. Shoot the boats. And hope that six nations send warships to escort tankers that have no insurance, no P&I coverage, and no private-sector willingness to transit a waterway the President himself admits a defeated nation can still threaten.





The coalition call is not about Iran. Iran’s military is destroyed. The coalition call is about the world that emerges after Iran. If America escorts the tankers alone, the Strait reopens under American control and dollar pricing survives. If a coalition escorts them, the Strait reopens under international consensus and the yuan-for-Hormuz proposal dies. If nobody escorts them, the Strait stays closed and China’s shadow fleet is the only commerce moving through it.





Trump is not asking for help. He is asking every nation to declare which monetary system they want the Strait to operate under when the war ends. The warships are the ballot. The Strait is the polling station. And the currency is the vote.