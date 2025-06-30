Trump lashes out at ‘unelected senate staffer’ causing him headaches

Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out against the Senate Parliamentarian, an office that has bumped heads with ruling parties at various times.

Recently, MAGA lawmakers such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have blasted the Senate official striking some parts of the bill when necessary under the law.

Greene recently lamented that “the parliamentarian struck all the MAGA provisions out of the Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump joined in targeting the official over the weekend, mentioning another lawmaker.

“Great Congressman Greg Steube is 100% correct. An unelected Senate Staffer (Parliamentarian), should not be allowed to hurt the Republicans Bill. Wants many fantastic things out. NO! DJT,” the president wrote.