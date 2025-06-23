Trump launches PAC to oust sitting Republican congressman after strike criticism

President Donald Trump’s political operation has reportedly launched a new political action committee (PAC) to oust Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Trump’s team had created the Kentucky MAGA super PAC after Massie slammed Saturday’s strike on Iran. Senior Trump advisers Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita were expected to run the organization.

According to the report, the PAC was in the works before Massie’s criticism. LaCivita said the group would spend “whatever it takes” to oust the congressman.

It was said to be Trump’s first effort to unseat a sitting Republican.

“It was a good week for the neocons in the military-industrial complex who want war all the time,” Massie said during a Sunday interview. “I wouldn’t call my side of the MAGA base isolationists. We are exhausted. We are tired from all of these wars, and we’re non-interventionists.”

Trump later responded by lashing out at Massie on Truth Social.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump wrote. “Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue!”

Trump endorsed Massie in the 2024 election.