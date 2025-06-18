Trump launches the Trump T1 Mobile for $499

The Trump Organization has announced its entry into the telecommunications industry with the launch of “Trump Mobile,” a new mobile service featuring a U.S.-made smartphone and a competitive service plan.

Morning Brief host Brad Smith highlighted the announcement. Trump Mobile’s flagship is the “T1 Phone,” a gold-colored Android smartphone priced at $499.

The T1 boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and features like a fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock.

Marketed as “Made in America,” the phone is available for pre-order with a $100 down payment and is slated for release in September 2025.

Trump Mobile’s service plan, dubbed the “47 Plan,” is priced at $47.45 per month, a nod to President Donald Trump’s status as the 47th U.S. president.

The plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data, with 20GB of high-speed 5G data before throttling, provided through partnerships with major carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Additional perks include 24/7 roadside assistance via Drive America, telehealth services through the Doctegrity app, device protection, and free international calling to over 100 countries, including those with U.S. military bases.

The venture, led by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, aims to appeal to conservative consumers with its patriotic branding, featuring an American flag etched on the T1 phone.

“We’re introducing an entire package of products where people can get telemedicine, roadside assistance, and unlimited texting to 100 countries for one flat monthly fee,” Donald Trump Jr. stated at a Trump Tower press conference.