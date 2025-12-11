Trump makes weird comment about White House Press Secretary’s face and lips 

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows with comments made about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s physical appearance.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 9, during a speech that was supposed to be about the economy, Trump gushed about Leavitt’s “beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop.”

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” Trump said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

“Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great? You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face.”

“And those lips that don’t stop. Pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun,” Trump continued. “She’s got no fear, and you know why she has no fear? Because we have the right policy.”

It’s not the first time Trump, 79, has commented on his 28-year-old press secretary’s appearance, or drawn backlash from social media critics for doing so.

Viewers quickly left comments criticising Trump for his words.

“Who says *** like this about a female that works for him? It’s beyond creepy and gross,” one X user wrote.

“Fairly weird thing to say about your employee/subordinate,” another add