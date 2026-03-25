Trump Moves Toward Obama-Era Iran Deal Framework After Scrapping It
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly negotiating a framework to end the Iran conflict…one that closely mirrors the nuclear agreement originally brokered by Barack Obama.
The irony is unavoidable: Trump withdrew from that very deal in 2018, calling it “one of the worst agreements ever,” only to now revisit its core structure amid escalating tensions with Iran.
The original agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Key points of the Obama-era deal included:
Iran reduced its number of centrifuges significantly
Uranium enrichment capped at 3.67%
Uranium stockpile limited to 300 kg
Nuclear activity restricted to monitored facilities
Full inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency
Gradual lifting of international sanctions
“Snapback” sanctions mechanism if Iran violated terms
Trump’s emerging deal framework is expected to include:
A temporary freeze or reduction of Iran’s uranium enrichment
Renewed international inspections and monitoring
Partial sanctions relief tied to compliance
Expanded restrictions on missile development
Shorter-term agreements with stricter enforcement mechanisms
Potential inclusion of regional security conditions involving Iran’s allies
Trump previously scrapped the deal arguing it was too weak and only delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Now, with rising military tensions and economic pressure mounting, Washington appears to be revisiting the same blueprint…this time with adjustments.
The contradiction is stark:
The deal once rejected as dangerous is now being repackaged as a pathway to peace