Trump Moves Toward Obama-Era Iran Deal Framework After Scrapping It



U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly negotiating a framework to end the Iran conflict…one that closely mirrors the nuclear agreement originally brokered by Barack Obama.





The irony is unavoidable: Trump withdrew from that very deal in 2018, calling it “one of the worst agreements ever,” only to now revisit its core structure amid escalating tensions with Iran.





The original agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.





Key points of the Obama-era deal included:



Iran reduced its number of centrifuges significantly



Uranium enrichment capped at 3.67%





Uranium stockpile limited to 300 kg



Nuclear activity restricted to monitored facilities



Full inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency





Gradual lifting of international sanctions



“Snapback” sanctions mechanism if Iran violated terms



Trump’s emerging deal framework is expected to include:



A temporary freeze or reduction of Iran’s uranium enrichment





Renewed international inspections and monitoring



Partial sanctions relief tied to compliance



Expanded restrictions on missile development





Shorter-term agreements with stricter enforcement mechanisms



Potential inclusion of regional security conditions involving Iran’s allies





Trump previously scrapped the deal arguing it was too weak and only delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Now, with rising military tensions and economic pressure mounting, Washington appears to be revisiting the same blueprint…this time with adjustments.





The contradiction is stark:



The deal once rejected as dangerous is now being repackaged as a pathway to peace