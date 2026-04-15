Trump: No Extension Needed for Iran Ceasefire – Major Breakthrough Coming in Next Two Days





President Donald Trump delivered a clear message to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Wednesday: the two-week US-Iran ceasefire won’t need extending because big things are about to happen fast.





“I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead,” Trump said. “I really do.”



When asked if the conflict ends with a negotiated deal or simply by neutralizing Iran’s capabilities, the president was straightforward





“It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild,” Trump explained. “They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They’re gone, no longer with us.”





Trump made it plain he has zero interest in dragging out the pause in hostilities. The short ceasefire, announced after intense US and Israeli strikes that crippled Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, has already shifted the ground. Radicals who fueled terror and regional chaos have been removed from the equation, opening the door for real change in Tehran.





The president also floated practical cooperation, including a possible “joint venture” to keep the Strait of Hormuz secure and flowing – protecting global energy markets from Iranian mischief.





Trump didn’t mince words about his unique role in steering the world through crisis: “If I weren’t president, the world would be torn to pieces.”