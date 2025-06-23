Trump ordered Iran strikes without VP Vance’s knowledge



US Vice President JD Vance revealed today that he was not informed about the precise timing of President Donald Trump’s decision to launch U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, underscoring the secretive nature of the operation.





Speaking to reporters, Vance stated, “I don’t know that any of us knew exactly when the President made the decision except for the President himself.”





The strikes, which targeted Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, were executed late Friday, following a week of escalating tensions after Israel’s initial attacks on Iranian targets.





Sources indicate Trump finalized his decision after a Wednesday meeting with national security advisors, though he publicly suggested a two-week diplomatic window, a move some analysts call a deliberate feint to mislead Iran.





Vance defended the strikes as a necessary action to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, emphasizing that the U.S. was not at war with Iran but aimed to dismantle its nuclear program.





However, his admission of being unaware of Trump’s exact timing has raised eyebrows, with critics like Rep. Ro Khanna arguing the strikes lacked Congressional approval, violating constitutional checks.