Trump ‘orders the army chiefs of staff to develop a plan for an invasion of Greenland’: the US president is inspired by the success of the operation to capture Maduro.





The military, on Trump’s orders, conducted joint exercises to sever Greenland’s ties with Denmark.



British diplomats believe that Trump is also motivated by a desire to distract American voters from the state of the US economy ahead of the midterm elections at the end of this year, after which he could lose control of Congress to the Democrats.





According to sources, the president has instructed the Joint Special Operations Command to prepare an invasion plan.

A source said: ‘They tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost ships’ – a secret network of vessels used by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran’.





‘The generals consider Trump’s plan insane and illegal: they say it’s like dealing with a five-year-old child’.



Source: Daily Mail