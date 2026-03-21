Trump Outsmarts Iran: Temporary Oil Release Crushes Regime’s Price-Gouging Scheme





In a sharp display of strategic brilliance, the Trump administration has temporarily lifted sanctions on about 140 million barrels of Iranian oil already loaded on ships or in storage, turning Tehran’s own weapon against it.





US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz defended the move during a CNN Town Hall on March 20, 2026, explaining it as a precise counter to Iran’s deliberate withholding of supply to inflate global energy prices amid the conflict.





Waltz told CNN’s Dana Bash: “That’s a little bit misleading. It’s very temporary, to basically defeat the Iranian strategy of driving energy prices so high.”





He added that the oil will flow to allies such as India, Japan, and South Korea, flooding the market just enough to blunt artificial price spikes hurting American families and consumers worldwide.





“This is very temporary to allow to basically defeat the Iranian strategy of driving energy prices so high, causing pain on consumers all the way you know, all over the world,” Waltz stated. “We’re going to allow it to go on a temporary basis to some of our allies like India, Japan, and others so that this strategy from Iran, the Iranian regime, doesn’t work.”





The policy, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, remains narrowly tailored and short-term, with no broad relief granted. Maximum pressure sanctions stay firmly in place on new Iranian production, banking, and the regime’s core revenue streams.





Critics whine that Iran still pockets some cash, but the net result is clear: lower pump prices for Americans, denied leverage to the mullahs, and a smart tactical win while the administration keeps degrading Iran’s capabilities on the battlefield.





President Trump and his team are putting American interests first—protecting wallets at home while squeezing the regime abroad. No blank checks for terrorists, just clever use of their own oil to beat them at their game.