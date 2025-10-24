Trump pardons founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange

US President, Donald Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, who previously pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge in 2023. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the decision.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement asserting that Trump “exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency.”

The statement further argued that the Biden administration’s sentencing of Zhao—who goes by the initials CZ—was excessively harsh, a view shared by the President and his top advisers following Binance’s months-long lobbying campaign for the pardon.

The pardon, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, could potentially allow Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, to operate in the U.S. once again.

Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison in May 2024 after pleading guilty to charges that he failed to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. As part of a coordinated settlement with the federal government in 2023, Zhao stepped down as CEO of the exchange he founded in 2017 and agreed to pay $200 million in fines.

Binance itself agreed to pay more than $4 billion in fines and other penalties, admitting to engaging in anti-money laundering activities, unlicensed money transmitting, and sanctions violations.