Trump posts image of himself as “Acting President of Venezuela” after capturing the country’s president

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a picture of himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela,” days after a US military operation led to the capture of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro.

On his social media company, Truth Social, Trump posted himself as the acting leader of the South American country as of January 2026.

The US carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores to try them in a New York court over drug and weapons-related charges.

Trump said his administration would “run” Venezuela and its oil assets during a transition period.

Following Maduro’s capture, his vice president, Delcy Rodrigues, was sworn in as interim president.