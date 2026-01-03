Trump posts photo of Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

President Donald Trump posted an image of US-captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima moments ago.
Maduro, in a gray Nike sweatsuit, clutches a water bottle.
Maduro’s eyes are covered with an blacked out covering and what looks like large headphones are over his ears. It is unclear if Maduro is near his wife Cilia Flores, given she is not pictured in the photograph.
The capture of Maduro by Donald Trump for a court case in the US gives truth to the phrase :Trumped up charges
The military precision with which Maduro was captured gives credence to the argument the “naco- terrorists” boats which were been blown out of the ocean where actually being used for target practice to perfect the Venezuela attack
What the world and the European leaders in particular are ashamed to admit is that the leader of the Free World is actually a world dictator.The impunity of Donald Trump on the world stage is a serious concern for world peace.This man can actually hold the world hostage with just a finger on the nuclear button.He is madly taken by America’s military might and he is not afraid to use it just because he can….Bombo Klat!