Trump posts photo of Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

President Donald Trump posted an image of US-captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima moments ago.

Maduro, in a gray Nike sweatsuit, clutches a water bottle.

Maduro’s eyes are covered with an blacked out covering and what looks like large headphones are over his ears. It is unclear if Maduro is near his wife Cilia Flores, given she is not pictured in the photograph.