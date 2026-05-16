🇨🇳🇺🇸BREAKING: Trump Publicly Warns Taiwan Against Pushing for Formal Independence After Warning From President Xi



Trump arrived in Beijing on Thursday to a brass band, a 21-gun salute, and children waving American and Chinese flags his first presidential visit to China in nearly a decade.



Trump called Xi Jinping a “great leader” and a “friend.” Xi called America a partner, not a rival. The cameras showed warmth. Behind closed doors, the message was different.



Xi told Trump directly: “The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability.



Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.” Xi added that Taiwan independence and cross-strait peace are “irreconcilable as fire and water.”



Trump did not push back. Secretary of State Rubio later confirmed Xi raised Taiwan in their meeting but said arms sales to Taiwan “did not feature prominently” in the discussions.



“And, you know, we’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I’m not looking for that. I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down.”



— Trump



Hours later, Trump publicly warned Taiwan against pushing for formal independence. The man Taiwan has long counted on just told Taiwan to stand down in Beijing, next to Xi.



The two leaders also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free of tolls a joint statement on the world’s most contested waterway.



Xi expressed interest in buying more US oil to reduce China’s dependence on the strait. China also agreed to halt export restrictions on rare earths the minerals the world needs for electric vehicles, weapons systems, and advanced technology.



#XIJINPING #DONALDTRUMP #TAIWAN