Trump pushes for U.S. drone base in Nigeria
President Donald Trump reportedly supports establishing a U.S. drone facility in Nigeria as part of broader counterterrorism efforts.
The move comes alongside the deployment of 200 American troops for a training mission to assist Nigerian forces against Islamic State-affiliated groups.
Recent violence in northern Nigeria, including coordinated attacks killing nearly 200 people, has accelerated U.S.-Nigeria military cooperation.
While the Nigerian government emphasizes that the mission is focused on training and intelligence, a permanent drone base could mark a significant expansion of the American security footprint in West Africa.
Nigeria should be weary of getting entangled with the USA militarily. It never ends well.
Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan.
This is a plan to box in the 3 brother’s of the Sahel and Nigeria is helping Americans to keep Africans suffering
