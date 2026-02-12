Trump pushes for U.S. drone base in Nigeria

2

President Donald Trump reportedly supports establishing a U.S. drone facility in Nigeria as part of broader counterterrorism efforts.

The move comes alongside the deployment of 200 American troops for a training mission to assist Nigerian forces against Islamic State-affiliated groups.



Recent violence in northern Nigeria, including coordinated attacks killing nearly 200 people, has accelerated U.S.-Nigeria military cooperation.

While the Nigerian government emphasizes that the mission is focused on training and intelligence, a permanent drone base could mark a significant expansion of the American security footprint in West Africa.

  2. I’m not sure who is more stupid Tinubu or Lungu.
    This is a plan to box in the 3 brother’s of the Sahel and Nigeria is helping Americans to keep Africans suffering
    CHIKALA cha wiso

