Trump quietly admits third term ‘isn’t possible’ — as MAGA attacks successor

There is a power vacuum appearing in President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition after the president quietly admitted to his top aide that he knows running for a third term “isn’t possible,” according to a new report.

Trump has told Chief of Staff Susie Wiles “on a couple of occasions” that he knows running for a third term “isn’t possible,” The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday. Those comments come at a time when MAGA figureheads like Steve Bannon and lawyer Alan Dershowitz are pleading with the president to seek another term in office. Dershowitz reportedly presented a plan to the president in the White House and came away with the impression that Trump would attempt to seek office again.

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution expressly prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms.

Trump’s decision to back away from running again comes at a consequential time for the MAGA movement. There is no clear successor for Trump once he exits politics. Some people, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, have emerged as potential successors, although Trump has not officially endorsed either person.

During the recent TPUSA conference in Arizona, Vance offered his vision of party unity, telling every American they are “invited” to join the Trump coalition. Vance also appears to have significant support from Republicans and is polling well with voters, according to the report.

Even so, MAGA appears ready to tear down Vance. Bannon has said the vice president is “not tough enough” to lead the party after Trump, according to the report.