Trump rages against report his attack failed

Donald Trump Sunday evening lashed out against reports that his attack on Iran nuclear sites wasn’t a complete success.

Over the weekend, numerous outlets reported that the nuclear sites struck by U.S. bombs were damaged but not completely destroyed, and Trump has insisted the capabilities were “obliterated.”

Trump blasted the reports on his social media site, Truth Social.

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote Sunday night. “The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level.”

Trump then added, “Bullseye!!!”