US President Donald Trump has declared he is ready to move ahead with a new round of sanctions against Russia after it pummeled Ukraine with its largest air strike since the war began.

When asked by reporters whether he is ready to move to the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, Trump replied yes.

Speaking from the White House lawn ahead of his departure to the US Open in New York City, the president did not specify what he envisions as the “second stage” of sanctions.

Before his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last month in Alaska, Trump had threatened to impose fresh sanctions and tariffs targeting countries that import Russian oil. The move is intended to damage a critical revenue source that has helped Moscow sustain its economy during Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

“[Sunday’s] barbaric attack proved we have to do whatever it takes to stop the Russian war machine fueled by oil and gas revenue,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. “We appreciate President Trump’s prompt reaction and a strong signal of readiness to impose secondary sanctions. This step is very important for Ukraine as our people continue to suffer every day from Russian strikes of increasing scale. We hope this decision comes effective soon.”

Trump ready to ?punish? Putin, Russia after latest deadly assault on Ukraine

Despite sounding optimistic after his Alaska summit with Putin about finding a path toward peace, Trump has watched as Russia continues to batter Ukraine. Overnight, Russia unleashed at least 810 drones and decoys in a massive attack that killed at least four people and injured 44, while striking Ukraine’s central government building in Kyiv for the first time.

Ukraine claims to have intercepted more than 745 of the drones and four missiles. Russia’s previous record aerial bombardment occurred in July, when it launched 728 drones.

“For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors,” Svyrydenko said. “We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned. The world must respond not only with words, but with actions. There is a need to strengthen sanctions pressure — primarily against Russian oil and gas.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “ruthless” attack and vowed to take an “appropriate response.” Recently, Zelensky rejected Putin’s invitation to Moscow for talks, saying that if Putin wants dialogue, he should come to Kyiv.

“He wanted very much to meet with President Trump, with the President of the United States,” Zelensky told ABC News. “And I think that … Putin got it. And, it’s a pity. Putin doesn’t want to meet with me, but he wants very much to meet with the President of the United States, to show everybody video and images that he is there.”

Trump had remained quiet on Russia’s latest assault before his brief comments to reporters ahead of his trip to the US Open.