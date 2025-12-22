Trump recalling 48 ambassadors from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and South America. Trumpist  Ambassador  Gonzalez Stays

The Trump administration is recalling dozens of ambassadors from posts around the world.

48 envoys were removed from positions in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Central and South America.

This follows an initial mass firing of appointees of former President Joe Biden in the early months of President Trump’s second term.

“This is a standard process in any administration,” a senior State Department official told The Post Monday, Dec. 22.

“An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.”

The latest recalls, first reported by Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, would leave the US without envoys in key global hotspots — including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia and South Sudan in Africa; Armenia, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Slovakia in Europe; as well as Yemen in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the administration has yet to nominate permanent ambassadors to key allies and partners, including Australia, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.